Charlotte Ranked Fourth-Fastest Growing City for College Grads

College graduates looking to begin their “post-grad” life may want to take a look at the Queen City.

LinkedIn released its 2022 Guide to Kickstarting your Career and ranked Charlotte as the fourth-fastest growing city for recent graduates. Charlotte ranked above cities like New York and Boston.

ā€œIā€™m not surprised, just because of all the opportunities that are popping up in this area, the job opportunities as well as the different lifestyle opportunities,ā€ said Charlotte resident Madison Bennett.

Charlotte offers younger crowds new dining experiences, walks along the rail trail, and experiencing cutting-edge forms of entertainment.

Charlotte experienced a 12.2% hiring growth, behind Raleigh (15%), Chattanooga (15.4%), and Austin (21%), according to LinkedIn.

