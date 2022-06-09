Charlotte Ranked Fourth-Fastest Growing City for College Grads

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

College graduates looking to begin their “post-grad” life may want to take a look at the Queen City.

LinkedIn released its 2022 Guide to Kickstarting your Career and ranked Charlotte as the fourth-fastest growing city for recent graduates. Charlotte ranked above cities like New York and Boston.

“I’m not surprised, just because of all the opportunities that are popping up in this area, the job opportunities as well as the different lifestyle opportunities,” said Charlotte resident Madison Bennett.

Charlotte offers younger crowds new dining experiences, walks along the rail trail, and experiencing cutting-edge forms of entertainment.

Charlotte experienced a 12.2% hiring growth, behind Raleigh (15%), Chattanooga (15.4%), and Austin (21%), according to LinkedIn.

