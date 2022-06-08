Backpacks Not Allowed for Last 2 Days After Gun Found on CMS Campus

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Another gun was found on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ campus.

According to CMS, a student brought a gun to school at Coulwood STEM Academy in Charlotte on Monday. This makes the 29th gun to me found on a CMS property this school year.

Due to the incident, students at Coulwood STEM Academy won’t be allowed to bring backpacks for the final two days of the school year.

This week marks students’ last week of school. The school year ends on Wednesday, June 8.

There has been no update on the student or the school’s response to the incident.

