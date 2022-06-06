Jamie Foxx Recalls Being Confused For Rick Fox By A “Prominent Actress” High On Cocaine

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Many of us pride ourselves on being original, be it the way we dress, how we decide to style our hair or even what footwear we decide to stunt in during the hotter seasons. It’s for that reason, and maybe a few others we can think of, that it can be extremely annoying when someone confuses you for a whole different person.

Veteran actor Jamie Foxx is arguably one of the most known people in the world, yet he recently reminisced on a time when one of his female Hollywood peers actually confused him for equally famous three-time NBA champion Rick Fox while high on drugs.

For the few of you who’ve been living under a rock since, well, forever, here’s a picture of Jamie:

…and now, here’s Rick Fox:

The flicks seen above clearly show that Jamie, standing at 5’9, has little to no resemblance to Rick, who’s height clocks in at a towering 6’7. Still, the Ray actor described the incident with pure hilarity while visiting the new podcast by R&B singer Tank and his manager J. Valentine called R&B Money. “I ain’t saying no names, but I was in a hotel room with a very prominent actress and she was doing cocaine,” Foxx said during uncontrollable fits of laughter between him and the hosts, going on to add, “I don’t do that because of my religious beliefs, but she does the cocaine, she says ‘I’m a bad mother,’ and then she goes, ‘Wow, I didn’t think I would be in this room doing cocaine with Rick Fox.’” Jamie says his unnamed actress friend thought he was Rick Fox “the whole f*cking night,” with him even hilariously stating, “I’m not light skin with good hair like this n*gga.”

As the conversation progresses, he goes on to explain how he ended up in that situation in the first place. “I’m pulling up in my limo [and] she jumps in my limo thinking it’s someone elses,” Fox humorously recalls, later attempting to mimic her intoxicated demeanor by adding, “F*cking God! What am I doing?!” Jamie replies, “I don’t know; I can’t believe you’re in here,” to which the actress then says, “Are you f*cking serious?! I can’t f*cking believe I’m with Rick Fox!”

You can watch Jamie Foxx on the premiere episode of Tank’s R&B Money podcast below, and remember folks: cocaine is one helluva drug!

