Mecklenburg County Moves to Code Yellow as COVID Cases Rise

While the world is slowly going back to normal, COVID-19 cases are rising in many areas.

Mecklenburg County moved back up to code yellow, or medium exposure, on Friday due to increasing cases.

Levels can be low, medium, or high. A community’s level is determined by the number of hospital beds in use, hospital admissions, and new cases.

There were 6,403 reported cases from May 13-26.

Those with underlying conditions such as asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, high blood pressure, heart disease, or a weakened immune system should be more cautious, according to Raynard Washington, Mecklenburg County Public Health director.

“To stay safe, all individuals should consider masking, avoid large gatherings and make sure that you are up to date on COVID vaccines, including booster doses for those who are eligible,” Washington said.

Free at-home test kits are available to order.

