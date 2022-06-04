Charlotte Harris Teeter Giving Drivers 40-cent Discount This Weekend

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Harris Teeter is offering drivers money off at the pump to celebrate the grand opening of its new north Charlotte gas station.

Harris Teeter’s new Davis Lake fuel center location is giving all customers a 40-cent discount this weekend from June 3 to June 5. Those who miss out on the promotion can still save 3 cents per gallon daily when using their Harris Teeter VIC card.

The new fuel center is located at 8415 Davis Lake Parkway.

The pumps will be open 24 hours.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline in North Carolina is currently $4.43. Charlotte drivers are paying just below the state’s average with an average of $4.42 a gallon.

