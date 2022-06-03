Man arrested at Charlotte Airport after CBP Officers Find 23 Pounds of Cocaine in Wheelchair

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A passenger was arrested Tuesday at Charlotte Douglas International Airport after U. S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Officers found 23 pounds of cocaine hidden in his wheelchair on Tuesday.

According to CBP, 22-year-old Alexander A. Lopez-Morel arrived in Charlotte on a flight from the Dominican Republic and was stopped by a CBP officer utilizing an electric wheelchair.

After inspecting Lopez-Morel’s wheelchair, officers found packages of a white power substance in the cushion of the chair. After testing, it was confirmed to be cocaine.

“This seizure demonstrates the dynamic border environment in which CBP officers operate at CLT.” said Barry Chastain, CBP Area Port Director Charlotte. “Our officers are determined to adapt and respond to these threats in an effort to stop narcotics reaching our communities.”

A total of four packages containing over 23 pounds of cocaine were seized, an estimated street value of $378, 000.

CBP officers arrested Lopez-Morel and the cocaine and wheelchair were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents, Queen City’s Border Enforcement Security Team (BEST).

Lopez-Morel was charged with felony trafficking in cocaine.

