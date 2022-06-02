CMPD Investigating CMS Senior Prank

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a prank that left a mess on the campus of Myers Park High School last week.

School officials found graffiti, broken items, and food items spread around campus.

“Trash, sauce, it was kind of gross,” said Destiny Young, a junior at MPHS. “I walk into my building and I see teachers wiping off the doors with a mop, because they egged every building. So it smelled really bad.”

An incident report from Charlotte Mecklenburg Police indicates that toilets were also stolen from the school. This and the vandalism has a total of $2,600 in damage.

“This type of action is a violation of law and the CMS Code of Student Conduct. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Police are investigating, and students involved will face serious consequences,” said the district in a message to families.

CMPD says charges have not been filed as of now.

