Stampede Breaks Out At Barclays Center Following Gunman Scare After Gervonta Davis Boxing Match

Fight fans at the Barclays Center were not only treated to a fantastic boxing match but the scare of their lives on Saturday night (May.28).

After Gervonta Davis knocked out trash-talking Rolando Romero, panic broke out about 1 am Saturday/early Sunday morning as fans exited the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. A loud noise heard outside the arena, which many believed to be gunshots, sent fans running back into the venue.

Per Digital Music News, 26-year-old Amanjot Kaur detailed the frightening experience that led to a stampede and her almost being trampled.

“I thought I was gone for,” says Kaur. “I thought I was going to run out of breath.”

Kaur’s brother-in-law was able to pull her from the crowd, and they ran for the exit, but not before her knees were bruised and bleeding from the mass of people stepping on her.

The Ring writer Ryan Songalia detailed the incident noting the fight had ended and only media and production remained in the building. At the same time, he was writing his story about the boxing match when he noticed a wave of people running back into the building. Initially, he believed the crowd was running from a brawl that broke out but realized it was something more when he saw how terrified they were, the website writes.

“They looked like they were running for their lives,” he says. “We live in this country, and there have been a lot of bad headlines recently. I thought our worst fears would be realized.”

The NYPD did investigate the incident and determined there were no gunshots fired but could not definitively say what caused the loud noise causing the mayhem. According to a spokesperson for the NYPD, ten people were treated for minor injuries.

In the wake of recent mass shootings, it’s understandable why everyone is on edge. We’re glad that no one was seriously hurt in the incident.

