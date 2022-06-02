American Airlines Plane Returns to Charlotte After Maintenance Issue

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

An American Airlines flight leaving Charlotte and headed for Rome returned to Charlotte Douglas International Airport Monday night after experiencing mechanical issues. The flight landed safely at the airport.

On Tuesday, the flight was reported to have issues again. American Airlines confirmed that the flight safely landed at JFK and all passengers exited.

“American’s maintenance team is evaluating the aircraft and our customers are expected to board an alternate aircraft shortly. We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans, and we are deeply sorry for the trouble this has caused,” said a spokesperson for the airlines to WCNC.

Passengers boarded a new plane Tuesday night and resumed travel to Rome.

Read the full story here.