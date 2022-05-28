Lifeguard Shortage May Cause More Pools to Close This Summer

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Many pools nationwide may not open this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.

The American Lifeguard Association reported that a third of over 300,000 pools across the country won’t open due to staffing issues. The shortage is related to the pandemic and the cancellation of a popular work visa program. It can also be a tough job for some.

Related Stories Carowinds Looking to Hire Hundreds of Workers The lives of hundreds are often at the hands of one lifeguard. Lifeguards are required to take physical, first aid, and trauma training before receiving a whistle. On average, lifeguards prevent approximately 4,000 drownings annually.