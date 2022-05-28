Lifeguard Shortage May Cause More Pools to Close This Summer

CLOSE
Many pools nationwide may not open this summer due to a lifeguard shortage.
The American Lifeguard Association reported that a third of over 300,000 pools across the country won’t open due to staffing issues.
The shortage is related to the pandemic and the cancellation of a popular work visa program. It can also be a tough job for some.
The lives of hundreds are often at the hands of one lifeguard. Lifeguards are required to take physical, first aid, and trauma training before receiving a whistle.
On average, lifeguards prevent approximately 4,000 drownings annually.
Government officials are working to find solutions to address the shortage, but with summer rapidly approaching, it may not come in time.