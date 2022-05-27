CLT Airport Expects 30,000 Passengers Daily Through Memorial Day

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte Douglas International Airport is preparing for a busy holiday weekend.

Airport officials say that Memorial Day weekend is the jumpstart to a busy travel season.

Chief operating officer, Jack Christine, said that passenger volume is almost back to pre-pandemic numbers. For Memorial Day weekend in 2019, Charlotte saw a peak of approximately 34,000 passengers.

“In addition to those 31,000 boarding passengers locally, we’ll also have about 100,000 passengers connecting through the main terminal,” said Christine.

Passengers should expect slower TSA times. Bringing prohibited items to security checkpoints will further slow the process. Passengers are encouraged to check their luggage before leaving home.

Airport officials urge passengers to arrive at least two hours before the departure of their flights.

Read the full story here.