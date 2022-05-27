Charlotte
Memorial Day Weekend Events in the Charlotte Area

Cute little mixed race girl at Memorial Day cookout

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Memorial weekend, look no further!

Here are some events taking place in the Charlotte area this weekend:

  1. Block Party at Lake Norman

    • Date: Friday, May 27
    • Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • Location: D9 Brewing Company, LKN
    • Price: Free

  2. The Whitewater Center’s Memorial Day Celebration

    • Date: Saturday, May 28th, and Sunday, May 29th
    • Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
    • Location: The Whitewater Center
    • Price: Free admission, Parking $6

  3. Fireworks at Carowinds

    • Date: Saturday, May 28th
    • Time: 8:45 p.m
    • Location: Carowinds
    • Price: Park Admission Price

  4. Party in the Park

    • Date: Sunday, May 29th
    • Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Location: Mint Museum lawn
    • Price: Free

 

