Memorial Day Weekend Events in the Charlotte Area

If you’re looking for a fun way to spend your Memorial weekend, look no further!
Here are some events taking place in the Charlotte area this weekend:
-
Block Party at Lake Norman
- Date: Friday, May 27
- Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- Location: D9 Brewing Company, LKN
- Price: Free
-
The Whitewater Center’s Memorial Day Celebration
- Date: Saturday, May 28th, and Sunday, May 29th
- Time: 9:00 am to 9:00 pm
- Location: The Whitewater Center
- Price: Free admission, Parking $6
-
Fireworks at Carowinds
- Date: Saturday, May 28th
- Time: 8:45 p.m
- Location: Carowinds
- Price: Park Admission Price
-
Party in the Park
- Date: Sunday, May 29th
- Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Location: Mint Museum lawn
- Price: Free