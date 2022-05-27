Texas Shooter’s Mom Says Son Is “Not A Monster” But Can Be “Aggressive”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The past 48 hours have been filled with a whirlwind of emotions following the tragic shooting in Texas on Tuesday (May 24) at Robb Elementary School.

As many struggle to find a motive behind why 18-year-old shooter Salvador Ramos opened fire to kill 19 students and two teachers, his mother is now going on record to halt any premature demonization of her son by giving her own insight into the anger that drove Salvador to commit the unthinkable.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Adriana Reyes spoke with ABC News to both defend her son while also acknowledging his disturbing behavior, telling the outlet that he’s “not a monster” but sometimes expressed a different side to his personality that could “be aggressive” as she put it. “I had an uneasy feeling sometimes, like ‘What are you up to?’” Reyes told ABC News’ Matt Gutman, going on to add, “He can be aggressive… If he really got mad.”

More below on what Adriana Reyes had to say in regards to Salvador Ramos and being the mother of a murderer, via ABC News:

“‘We all have a rage, that some people have it more than others,’ Reyes said.

Reyes expressed sympathy for the children who were killed and the parents who lost them multiple times during the interview, but said she was not aware that her son had been buying the weapons.

‘Those kids… I have no words,’ Reyes said through tears. ‘I don’t know what to say about those poor kids.’ Some classmates told ABC News that Ramos was known for fighting and threatening fellow students. They said he exhibited increasingly disturbing behavior over the past two years, threatening at least one classmate and stalking others, and that he claimed to have cut scars into his face.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

While no one can expect a mother to go against her own child, we hope she understands how severe his crime is and can acknowledge the premeditated energy he put into executing his heinous plans. “Anyone who shoots his grandmother in the face has to have evil in his heart,” declared Texas Gov. Greg Abbott during a press conference this past Wednesday, also adding, “But it is far more evil for someone to gun down little kids.”

Sorry mom, but we have to agree with the governor on that note.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Texas Shooter’s Mom Says Son Is “Not A Monster” But Can Be “Aggressive” was originally published on blackamericaweb.com