Started From The Bottom: The Antetokounmpo’s Family Story Hits The Big Screen In Disney’s ‘Rise’

We’ve all probably seen Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo dazzle fans on NBA floors. One thing everyone might not be so aware of is all that it took for him and his family to get where they are today…until now!

Disney Plus presents ‘Rise,’ the story of the Antetokounmpo family. The film portrays how Charles and Vera Antekounmpo had to navigate raising five children and the daily threats of deportation after emigrating from Nigeria to Greece. With their oldest son still in Nigeria with relatives, the couple was desperate to obtain Greek citizenship but found themselves undermined by a system that blocked them at every turn.

Brothers Giannis and Thanasis would play with a local youth team when they weren’t selling items to tourists on the streets of Athens with the rest of the family. Along with their brother Kostas, Giannis and Thanasis were newcomers to the sport. They discovered their great abilities on the basketball court and worked hard to become world class athletes. In 2013, with the help of an agent, Giannis chose to enter the NBA Draft. This decision would end up not only changing his life, but his whole family’s. Last year, Giannis and Thanasis helped bring Milwaukee it’s first NBA title in 50 years. That came one year after their younger brother Kostas won the champiomnship with the Los Angeles Lakers. This made them the first trio of brothers to become NBA champions in the history of the league.

‘Rise’ stars Dayo Okeniyi, Yetide Badaki, Manish Dayal, Taylor Nichols, introducing Ral Agada and introducing Uche Agada. Akin Omotoso (Vaya) directed the film and it was written by Arash Amel. Bernie Goldman (300) took on producer responsibilities while Giannis Antetokounmpo and Douglas S. Jones served as the executive producers.

You can watch the trailer below:

The countdown is officially underway as ‘Rise’ is set to be released exclusively on Disney Plus a little under one month from today, June 25.

Started From The Bottom: The Antetokounmpo’s Family Story Hits The Big Screen In Disney’s ‘Rise’ was originally published on globalgrind.com