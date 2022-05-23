Georgia Primary Voters Have A Choice To Make

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Georgia voters head to the polls Tuesday, May 24, and there are a lot of races that need support and attention. While all eyes have been on Stacey Abrams, who is running unopposed in her second bid at being the state’s top elected leader, she recognizes the importance of primary election participation.

“Voting in primaries allows us the opportunity to choose standard-bearers who see us, hear us and represent our values,” Abrams said in an email to NewsOne. “Democratic voters are already turning out in record numbers for a midterm in Georgia during the early voting period, even without competitive races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Sen. Raphael Warnock is already up for re-election, having completed the unexpired term of former Sen. Johnny Isackson.

The current election will decide who represents Georgia for the next six years in the Senate. Unlike Abrams, Warnock is not running unopposed in the general election though he is generally regarded as having the Democratic nomination on lock.

Some political strategists see the Georgia general election as an Abrams/Warnock ticket, given the high-profile Senate race on the ballot. But in the primary election, many down-ballot races directly impact the lives and experiences of everyday Georgians.

Many of these races are contested and require careful attention. From statewide races like the lieutenant governor to several judicial seats, Georgia voters once again have an opportunity to choose their champion.

“These voters are ready to elect leaders committed to ensuring that Georgia is a state of opportunity for everyone — regardless of zip code, background or access to power,” Abrams said.

Not Sure Who To Vote For? New Georgia Project Has A Tool For that!

If you’re a potential voter and still haven’t decided which candidates to support, you might want to check out ReadySet.Vote site from the New Georgia Project.

This handy tool is simple and easy to use and provides information based on your address to ensure it coincides with your sample ballot. It gives users information about candidates’ positions and even possible ballot questions—an easy-to-use resource for voters of all ages.

Voters can also find their polling location information and sample ballot on the state’s My Voter Page.

Georgia Republicans In Fight To The Finish

Across the aisle, Gov. Brian Kemp seems to be sailing to an easy victory over former Sen. David Perdue. Despite being shunned by Trump, Kemp remains popular among the segments of the party base who car to show up and vote. Perdue has tried to wrap himself in Trump’s big lie and other extreme positions as a way to undercut Kemp.

Kemp has responded by supporting controversial gun legislation that allows people to carry a concealed weapon without a permit. Permitless carry is on the rise, with many states passing such legislation. It has also caused concern among gun-control activists, who say the legislation is not about protecting the constitutional rights of gun owners and will lead to more guns on the streets.

Kemp defeating Perdue also leads to the highly anticipated race between the current governor and Abrams. She remains focused on seeing a Georgia that represents and supports all voters.

In the Republican Senate primary, Herschel Walker maintains a healthy lead. The former football star recently came under fire for his connection to a program allegedly supposed to help veterans. Instead, it could be preying on former servicemembers and defrauding the government. As reported by the Associated Press, documents show that despite claiming to be the founder of the organization Patriot Support, Walker is a high-paid celebrity spokesperson. The outlet described the truth as being more complicated than what Walker describes in interviews and on the campaign trail.

“The revelation marks the latest example of a far more complex reality that lies beneath the carefully curated autobiography Walker has pitched to voters,” read the article.

While Walker has held a steady double-digit lead against his competitors, it’s uncertain if election day turnout will force a runoff in the race or if Walker can win the nomination outright.

In a statement, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee said the news is one more reason Walker does not belong in the Senate.

“His work on behalf of a for-profit hospital chain that preyed on veterans and service members is the latest revelation in the long list of dishonest schemes he’s perpetrated – and every time he’s confronted with his record, his explanations raise more questions,” said DSCC spokesperson Amanda Sherman-Baity. “For voters, the conclusion will be simple: Walker is not who he says he is, not up for the job, and shouldn’t be representing Georgians in the Senate.”

