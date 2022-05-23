What Is Monkeypox? Dr. Collier Educates Us On The Possible Outbreak Of The Monkeypox Virus [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

As if coronavirus wasn’t enough, the world may be on the brink of another pandemic. According to CNBC, “Monkeypox is a virus that is spreading across North America and Europe spreading through sex among men with about 200 confirmed and suspected cases across at least a dozen countries.”

Dr. Collier explains the symptoms and what we can expect when it comes to this virus that is beginning to pick up.

