Nipsey Hussle’s Legacy Lives On With ‘The Marathon (Cultivation)’ Documentary Exploring His Multi-Million Dollar Cannabis Business

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy will live on with the premiere of The Marathon (Cultivation), a feature-length documentary exploring his life as both a rapper and entrepreneur and the challenges his brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom, faced as they grew a multi-million dollar cannabis business.

The film debuted last week with an exclusive rooftop screening at Los Angeles, California’s new The Marathon Clothing store No. 2. It premiered everywhere last Friday (May 20) on YouTube.

The documentary also celebrates the upcoming opening of The Marathon (Collective), a premier THC and CBD retail store set to officially open its doors at 7011 Canoga Ave. Los Angeles, CA 91303 on Saturday, June 18.

“This is something we always spoke about Nipsey, Fatts, Adam, and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream,” Samiel Asghedom shares in a statement.

The Marathon (Cultivation) focuses on the creation of Hussle’s acclaimed Marathon OG strain, produced by The Cure Company and hailed by High Times as, “a favorite among long-time smokers that enjoy a heavy-hitting Indica.”

The documentary features cameos from friends like Snoop Dogg. It follows the two brothers as they open their first dispensary, located down the street from The Marathon Store, and where they developed Marathon OG, a strain specifically chosen by Nipsey because it was a “pure OG.”

A few highlights from the film include Nipsey giving a walk-through of the Marathon OG grow room.

May the late Nipsey Hussle’s legacy live on forever. Be sure to watch The Marathon (Cultivation) on YouTube here.

