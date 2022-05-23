Charlotte Heatwave Coming to an End with Showers

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

You may need to keep an umbrella with you this week.

The Charlotte heatwave is coming to an end with storms throughout the week. Monday is predicted to be the most active day with rounds of rain and t-storms in the afternoon and evening.

High temperatures for Monday will be around 80°.

Showers will continue into Tuesday with cooler temperatures in the low 70s.

Wednesday morning and afternoon also have shower and t-storm chances. Another cold front will bring more scattered showers and t-storms as it approaches Thursday.

Luckily, the Memorial weekend is looking to be a lot drier.

