Charlotte-Area Food Pantries Feeling Effects of Inflation

Small food pantries across the Charlotte area are beginning to feel the effects of inflation.

As grocery prices continue to rise, more families are turning to organizations for help putting food on the table. The demand is creating pressure for the food pantries.

Grocery prices are up 7.9%. Meat products in particular up 13%, according to Consumer Price Index.

Some larger food banks are able to restock their items quickly, while smaller food banks are struggling to meet demands.

“We are out of staples,” said Sandra Marks, Executive Director of Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville.

Those who wish to donate to Hearts and Hands Food Pantry in Huntersville can find more information on the official website.

