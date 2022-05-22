Carowinds Looking to Fill 75 Lifeguard Positions

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Carowinds is looking to hire at least 75 new lifeguards ahead of the opening of the park’s waterpark. Carolina Harbor is set to open Friday, May 27.

For the first time since the pandemic started, Carowinds is expecting it to be a busy summer.

The park is looking to hire enough staff to carry out the season despite a lifeguard shortage. Carolina Harbor’s opening was delayed last year due to the shortage.

“We hired a couple hundred. We’d like to have about 75 more, and we’re working on that right now,” said Dominic Macrone, head of HR at Carowinds.

Applicants do not need any prior experience as a lifeguard and will receive training.

