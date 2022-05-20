HBCU U-KNOW Spotlight: Civil Rights Activist Ralph Abernathy Of Alabama State University [WATCH]

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

In today’s HBCU U-Know spotlight, Rock-T is honoring Alabama State University graduate, Ralph Abernathy. As Martin Luther King’s closest friend and advisor, he became a well-known civil rights activist during the Montgomery bus boycott. Abernathy became a Baptist minister in 1948 and graduated with a math degree from Alabama State University in 1950.

He contributed to many civil rights efforts and even became the first black man on the radio in Montgomery, Alabama hosting his own radio show. Hear more about his journey of success and all about ASU.

