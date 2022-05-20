105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

J. Cole hasn’t hung up his basketball sneakers yet.

Cole will not be rejoining the Basketball Africa League and will instead be taking his talents to the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League, reports Sham Charania. This marks the second straight year Cole will professionally step onto the hardwood after first playing with the Rwanda Patriots BBC.

However, his career in the BAL was short-lived as he only scored five points, five rebounds, and three assists through this three-game stint. It was later confirmed that Cole had completed his contract and would depart back to the united states for a “family obligation.”

In a 2020 article for The Players’ Tribune, Cole realized that his passion for sports was returning after initially blooming athletically as a senior in high school. While trying to become a walk-on at St. John’s University, he’d eventually skip the final round of try-outs to focus on his real reason for moving to New York; getting a music deal.

However, more than 15 years later, he might not be as young as he once was, but that doesn’t mean his dream of playing professional basketball needed to die.

“The fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful. On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be,” he wrote in The Players’ Tribune. “However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb. At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do.”

The 37-year-old baller will begin training with the Canadian Elite Basketball League this week, with the season kicking off on May 26.

The post The Warm Up: J. Cole Signs With Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League appeared first on Cassius | born unapologetic | News, Style, Culture.

The Warm Up: J. Cole Signs With Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League was originally published on cassiuslife.com