Memorial Day Travel Expected to be the Busiest in Years

Even with high gas prices and inflation, experts do not expect a slowing in Memorial Day travel.
AAA predicts Memorial Day travel to be the busiest in three years despite record-high gas prices. Over 1 million North Carolinians are expected to hit the road for the holiday weekend.
“By the looks of this Memorial Day travel forecast, the summer travel season is off to a sizzling start,” said Debbie Haas, the vice president of travel for AAA.
The best times to drive during the holiday weekend are:
- Thursday: Before 6 a.m. or after 9 p.m.
- Friday: Before 7 a.m. or after 9 p.m.
- Saturday: Before 10 a.m.
- Sunday: Before 10 a.m.
- Monday: Before 11 a.m.