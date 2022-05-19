Nuthin’ But A G Thang: Snoop Dogg Announces New Death Row Album & New Single

Snoop Dogg is attempting to bring the new-look Death Row Records back to its glory days.

Uncle Snoop took to his Instagram account Tuesday (May 18) to announce his plans to release a compilation album in the coming months.

As the legendary Long Beach, California rapper hit his blunt, he said “About to drop this Death Row summer album. ‘A Death Row Summer.’ New single just dropped last night. Check it out. We’ve been in the metaverse, now we back in the universe.”

Snoop continued to vibe out in the studio as he let the single that we now know is titled ‘Touch Away’ play. The track features one of his more frequent collaborators over the last few years, Indiana born singer October London. The Soopafly, Kanobby and DJ Bombay (Snoop’s producer alias) produced offering gives us classic 90’s West Coast vibes and feels like a perfect track to ride to in the summer. You can listen to the song here.

While we don’t have an official date yet, when the upcoming compilation album drops, it will be the second release of the year for the label. Snoop Dogg dropped the first, ‘Back On Death Row‘ in February. It marked his first release under the label since he left it in 1998. The album featured the late Nate Dogg, Wiz Khalifa, Nas, T.I., The Game and DaBaby. It debuted at No. 104 on the Billboard 200.

Snoop is not just focused on recreating the dominance the label had in the past. He is adamant about taking the label he dropped classics like 1993’s ‘Doggystyle’ and the 1995 ‘Murder Was the Case’ soundtrack on into the future. Snoop teased his plans to bring the legendary brand into the metaverse. After acquiring the brand earlier this year, the 50 year-old icon stated on Clubhouse that “Death Row will be an NFT label.”

We can’t wait to see what Snoop does with Death Row next. Let us know how you feel about the new song and if you’re looking forward to the compilation album dropping this summer.

