Gun Found at a North Charlotte Middle School

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD)responded to reports of a firearm at north Charlotte middle school Thursday morning.

Police were called to Ranson Middle School due to an armed person on campus. Students and staff were safe according to a CMS representative.

CMS confirmed that it was a student who brought the firearm on campus.

This makes the 28th gun found on CMS property since the school year began in August 2021.

One parent says that she expects to hear about guns showing up in Charlotte high schools, but hearing about guns in middle school is shocking.

“For them to start out that young carrying guns or anything else, you can just imagine what their future is going to be like,” said Laquanda Acker, a parent at Ransom Middle School.

