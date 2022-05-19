Celebrity News
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby Boy

Gucci - Front Row - Milan Fashion Week Exquisite Gucci

Source: Victor Boyko / Getty

Secrets out the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on May 13, according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.

The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.

Not too long after, the source reported with an update posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy she was dripped in designer but even experienced some drama. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower. Nonetheless we a proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

