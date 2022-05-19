CLOSE
Secrets out the bag!
Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on May 13, according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.
The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.
Not too long after, the source reported with an update posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”
Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby Boy was originally published on rnbphilly.com