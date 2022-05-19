105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Secrets out the bag!

Rihanna secretly delivered her first child, a baby boy on May 13, according to a user on Facebook claiming to work at the hospital she went into labor.

The source that claimed the news posted on Facebook saying that Rihanna was about to give birth and that she had the floor in the hospital cleared.

Not too long after, the source reported with an update posting, “She HAD A BOY YALL.”

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

We are proud Rihanna welcomed a healthy baby to the world. Her entire pregnancy she was dripped in designer but even experienced some drama. It was an emotional time for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky following his arrest in Los Angeles, as she was forced to cancel their baby shower . Nonetheless we a proud and excited for the journey Rihanna and A$AP Rocky will embark on as parents!

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Rihanna, ASAP Rocky Welcomes Their Baby Boy was originally published on rnbphilly.com