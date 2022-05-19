Charlotte FC to Host Chelsea FC This Summer

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte FC announced Wednesday that the club will host a game against English Premier League side Chelsea FC. The game will take place on July 20 at the Bank of America Stadium.

“Charlotte is a soccer city and to host Chelsea FC, one of the biggest clubs in the world, for an international friendly this summer is an incredible opportunity to showcase our region as a soccer hotbed,” said Charlotte FC President Joe LaBue.

The match will be a part of this summer’s FC Series event featuring international matches.

Season-ticket members will have exclusive access to a discounted pre-sale beginning Thursday at 10:00 am.

