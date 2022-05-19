Safety Tips to Prepare for Charlotte’s Upcoming Heat Wave

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

It’s beginning to feel a lot like summer in the Queen City.

Across North Carolina, the UV Index is expected to be in the high range this week.

Charlotte temperatures will reach the lower and mid-90s from Thursday to Saturday.

With high temperatures approaching, it is important to know how to tackle the heat. Here are some tips to prepare for the heatwave:

Wear sunscreen whenever you plan to be outside for longer than 15 minutes. Even 15 minutes of exposure can damage your skin.

Hydrate as much as possible. Try popsicles for children who may not enjoy drinking water.

Wear protective clothing such as hats and sunglasses.

Remain in shaded areas as much as possible.

Avoid outdoor activities and work.

Never leave people or pets in cars.

Check on the elderly and disabled.

Read the full story here.