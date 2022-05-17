Dallas Mavericks’ Owner Mark Cuban Cleverly Trash Talks Lil Wayne After Rapper Calls Luka Doncic A “Ho”

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Western Conference finals are beginning soon, and lines are already being drawn in the sand.

Before the Dallas Mavericks take on the Golden State Warriors, they’ve got some beef with rapper Lil Wayne, a known fan of the Phoenix Suns and a longtime friend of veteran Chris Paul.

Amid the Mavericks-Suns series, Wayne called Luka Doncic a ‘ho’ in a tweet sent out at the end of Game 4, where the Mavericks won 111-101 to tie the series at 2-2. Now that the series is over, Mavs owner Mark Cuban responded to Wayne’s tweet.

“It’s a sh-t show, put you front row,” Cuban tweeted along with a photo of Wayne sitting courtside at Game 7. That’s a line from Lil Wayne’s 2018 track “Uproar.”

Wayne’s diss to Dončić came after drawing a couple of quick offensive fouls on Chris Paul but kept complaining to the referees.

The 23-year-old baller took Weezy’s diss personally and made sure he sent the Suns off in glorious blowout fashion that began right after tip-off.

Luka Doncic put the Suns in a 30-point hole before the first half ended in order to make the possibility of a comeback slim. He balled out so much that at end of the 2nd quarter, Luka had 27 points, the same amount of points as the entire Suns’ roster, and eventually won 123-90.

The Western Conference Finals begin May 18, and the Doncic-led Mavs will be taking on the loaded Warriors, with the latter being the favorite to come out on top, despite the Dallas team being one of the most decent squads to shut down Steph Curry and not having anyone on deck to guard Doncic properly.

