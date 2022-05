Kendrick Lamar Big Steppers Tour Coming to Spectrum Center in August

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar announced Friday that he is bringing his Big Steppers tour to Charlotte in August.

Joining Kendrick will be artists Baby Keem on all tour dates and Tanna Leone on select dates. Other locations include Miami, Atlanta, and Los Angeles.

The Big Stepper Tour will stop at the Spectrum Center on Aug. 2.

General sale tickets will be available on Friday, May 20 at 12 p.m. on oklama.com.

Read the full story here.

Tour Dates: