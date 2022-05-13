Things to do in Charlotte This Weekend

CLOSE
The weekend is finally here! If you need something to do this weekend, look no further. Here are some events to do during the weekend in the Charlotte area.
Friday, May 13, 2022
-
BeachFest Matthews
- Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- Location: Stumptown Park
-
Charlotte Fried Fest
- Time: 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- Devil’s Logic Brewing
-
Small Biz Pop-Up Market with Handcrafted Market CLT– 10 local vendors
- Time: 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- FREE
- Primal Brewery, Huntersville
-
Drive-In Movie at Hound’s ($20 per car)
- Time: 8:00 pm
- $20.00
- Hound’s Drive-In
Saturday, May 14, 2022
-
Charlotte FC vs Montreal
- Time: 7:00 pm
- Bank of America Stadium
-
BeachFest Matthews
- Time: 10:00 am to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- Location: Stumptown Park
-
RiverFest 2022
- Time: 11:30 am to 4:00 pm
- FREE
- Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park, Belmont
-
River Jam live music series
- Time: 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm
- FREE
- U.S. National Whitewater Center
Sunday, May 14, 2022
-
Sunday FunDay Free Lunch
- Time: 12:00 pm
- FREE
- Location: NoDa Company Store
-
Gardens in Full Bloom — Photography Day (especially for graduation photos)
- Time: 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm
- FREE
- Historic Rosedale
-
Vibes and Vino Cookout Edition
- Time: 3:00 pm to 7:00 pm
- FREE
- Dupp & Swat at Camp North End