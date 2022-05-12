Carolina Panthers Release 2022 Schedule

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Carolina Panthers 2022 NFL schedule has been released. The Panthers will open the season in the Bank of America Stadium on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns.

This will be the fifth straight season that the Panthers have started their season with a home game.

The team will face the New York Giants during the second week. Read the full story here.

Carolina Panthers 2022 Schedule:

Week 1: Sept. 11, Cleveland Browns @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 2: Sept. 18 Panthers @ New York Giants, 1 p.m.

Week 3: Sept. 25, New Orleans Saints @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 4: Oct. 2, Arizona Cardinals @ Panthers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 5: Oct. 9, San Francisco 49ers @ Panthers, 4:05 p.m.

Week 6: Oct. 16, Panthers @ Los Angeles Rams, 4:05 p.m.

Week 7: Oct. 23, Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 8: Oct. 30, Panthers @ Atlanta Falcons, 1 p.m.

Week 9: Nov. 6, Panthers @ Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m.

Week 10: Nov. 10, Falcons @ Panthers, 8:15 p.m. (TNF)

Week 11: Nov. 20, Panthers @ Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m.

Week 12: Nov. 27, Denver Broncos @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 13: BYE WEEK

Week 14: Dec. 11, Panthers @ Seattle Seahawks

Week 15: Dec. 18, Pittsburgh Steelers @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 16: Dec. 24, Detroit Lions @ Panthers, 1 p.m.

Week 17: Jan. 1, Panthers @ Buccaneers

Week 18: TBD, Panthers @ Saints