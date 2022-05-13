Baby Formula Shortage Hits Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The nationwide baby formula shortage has hit Charlotte. Parents in the area say it has become a struggle to find baby formula.

Charlotte mother, Tiyana Glenn, said that the HappyBaby organic baby formula is especially hard to find.

The shortage is a result of supply chain issues and a recall that shut down a Michigan formula plant. The plant says it could take ten weeks to get the supply back to normal.

Camino Health Center is asking that anyone with leftover formula or baby items bring them to Camino’s food pantry.

Doctors warn not to make your own formula or stretch your supply due to potential health issues. Read the full story here.