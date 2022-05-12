HAVE MERCY: Chloe Bailey Covers The June/July Issue of Allure Magazine

One of the most captivating young talents in the world currently no doubt has to be Chloe Bailey.

The 23 year-old Mableton, Georgia artist is the elder half of the musical sister duo Chloe x Halle. Not only has she made her mark as a singer, songwriter and record producer but she has shown herself to be quite the actress also. With all of the accomplishments she already has under her belt and the bright future that is surely in front of her, you would think that her confidence has always been sky high. In a recent interview with Allure for their Melanin Edit issue, she explains how that wasn’t always the case.

Bailey opened up about one of the main issues that bothered her growing up. When speaking on her journey to body positivity and self confidence, Chloe states:

“It’s complicated. I’ve always had thick thighs and a butt. But I was growing up at a time when, if someone on television told you that you had a big butt, they meant it as an insult. So I was a little ashamed of my curves. I tried to hide them. It took a very, very long time. Now my favorite thing about my body is my butt.”

The ‘Have Mercy’ singer credited some legendary women in R&B with helping her get over these fears and insecurities, including her mentor Beyoncé.

“The first woman I saw embrace her body was Beyoncé. Hearing her song ‘Bootylicious’ or seeing her perform on the BET Awards made me feel calm about my body. Also Jill Scott. She showed me another beautiful, full-figured, thick, sexy, curvaceous woman. And I was like, that is sexy.”

Although someone learning and becoming more in love with their self would seem like something to applaud, a lot of people weren’t necessarily here for Chloe’s newfound confidence. She faced a lot of scrutiny earlier this year when she started to outwardly express herself in a way that fans hadn’t seen. Chloe doesn’t find what she’s doing wrong but also understands the balance she must keep.

“We’re not all supposed to be perfect, like bad b**** and confident all the time. We have different layers, ebbs and flows to our lives. It would be completely unfair for me to portray myself to the world like I have no problems. Because I do,” she told Allure.

We love a Queen that shares her vulnerabilities just as much as she does her wins. Salute to Chloe for being honest with her fans and encouraging them to love themselves no matter how they look.

HAVE MERCY: Chloe Bailey Covers The June/July Issue of Allure Magazine was originally published on globalgrind.com