WATCH: Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Calls Out Clarence Thomas

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries does not suffer fools. Speaking during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal, and Transparency Act of 2022, Jeffries took aim at recent comments by Justice Clarence Thomas.

At a judicial event in Atlanta, Thomas claimed pro-abortion protestors were trying to “bully” the Court. Jeffries challenged the remarks as well as the lack of representation for the American people and their best interests in the current Court’s makeup.

Currently, Supreme Court justices are on an old school honor system when it comes to recusing themselves. They do not have a specific enforceable code of ethics. Introduced last July, the Supreme Court Ethics, Recusal and Transparency Act would require the Judicial Conference to create a code of ethics that applies to all judges including Supreme Court justices.

According to Bloomberg Law, the proposed legislation would also increase transparency for briefs submitted in support of a particular party or position before the Court also known as an amicus brief. It also includes disclosure requirements for income, travel and gifts received by justices.

Jeffries also suggested that if Thomas was worried about people not accepting outcomes he should start at home with his wife Ginni Thomas, who supported efforts to undermine the 2020 election.

Full transcript below:

I’m also shocked at my colleagues’ sudden interest, not my specific colleague from Louisiana, but all of my colleagues on the other side of the aisle, their sudden interest in decorum.

What happened to your interest in decorum as it relates to the January 6 violent insurrection that you called a peaceful protest, that you called legitimate political discourse, a normal tourist visit.

What happened to your interest in decorum then?

I find it ironic also that there’s this defense, this reflexive defense of Justice Clarence Thomas.

Justice Thomas is not above the law. Justice Thomas is not above public scrutiny. Justice Thomas is not above public accountability. He’s a public servant, an Article Three judge. He’s not above scrutiny.

A few days ago, Justice Thomas had the nerve to accuse others of trying to bully him and the Supreme Court and also express concern for people in America increasingly being unwilling to accept outcomes that they don’t like.

Are you kidding me?

No one is trying to bully Clarence Thomas and this runaway Supreme Court majority.

This runaway Supreme Court majority and Clarence Thomas are trying to abuse and bully the American people.

Nobody is trying to bully the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is trying to bully the American people by taking away the rights of women to make their own healthcare decisions, their freedom to make their own healthcare decisions and instead impose government-mandated pregnancies, even in the case of rape or incest.

That’s extreme. That’s cruel. That’s bullying.

And if Justice Thomas really wants to deal with bullying in America or this problem of people supposedly unwilling to accept outcomes that they don’t like, I’ve got some advice for Justice Thomas: Start in your own home. Have a conversation with Ginni Thomas.

She refused to accept the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election. Why? Because she didn’t like the outcome.

So instead, she tried to steal the election, overthrow the United States government, and install a tyrant. That’s bullying. That’s being unwilling to accept an outcome because you don’t like the results, because the former, twice impeached, so-called president of the United States of America lost legitimately to Joe Biden.

How did she respond? Instead, she said the Bidens should face a military tribunal in Guantanamo Bay on trumped up charges of sedition. You’ve got to be kidding me?

And lastly, let me ask this question of Brother Thomas: why are you such a hater?

Hate on civil rights.

Hate on women’s rights.

Hate on reproductive rights.

Hate on voting rights.

Hate on marital rights.

Hate on equal protection under the law.

Hate on liberty and justice for all.

Hate on free and fair elections.

Why are you such a hater?

And you think you can get away with it, escape public scrutiny, because you think that shamelessness is your superpower.

Well, here is a news flash straight from the House Judiciary Committee: Truth crushed to the ground will rise again and truth will be your kryptonite.

