Face Paint at Carowinds Gives Child Allergic Reaction

Carowinds has been in the news recently about a couple of malfunctioning rides, but another guest experience is causing concern. A parent reported their child having an allergic reaction after receiving face paint while at Carowinds. Karmen DiProjetto said her 6-year-old daughter Kalianne got her face painted at the park earlier that day before ending up in the emergency room. The child was originally diagnosed with pink eye and corneal abrasions. An eye specialist later confirmed it was an allergic reaction. In a statement, Carowinds stated that the safety and security of their guests and associates are a top priority. Read the full story here.