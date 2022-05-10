Charlotte Hospitals Seeing a Spike in Staff Assaults

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Two of Charlotte’s largest hospitals report seeing a spike in staff assaults. Hospital staff says they are concerned about the increase of violence in their workplace, according to WBTV. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department records show 45 assaults on staff reported by Atrium’s Carolinas Medical Center and Novant’s Presbyterian Hospital within six months. Most assaults were reported by security while others were reported by nurses and other staff in the emergency department. Assaulting a health care worker is a felony. Read the full story here.