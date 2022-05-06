Beyoncé Receives First-Ever Daytime Emmy Nomination For Her Mom’s Facebook Watch Show

With everything that global pop phenom Beyoncé has accomplished in her 25+ year career, it’s almost surprising that she’s yet to reach EGOT status — an entertainer with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award to their name, that is.
However, it looks like Queen Bey may be one more shiny trophy away from achieving the coveted honor with news today that she’s been nominated for the very first time at this year’s Daytime Emmy Awards in the category of “Outstanding Original Song.”
The Destiny’s Child lead singer’s inaugural Daytime Emmy nom comes by way of her own mother, Mrs. Tina Knowles-Lawson, thanks to Bey lending her vocals on the theme song (seen above) to the new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Entertainment Weekly reports that her competition is light at best, nominated against two songs from long-running soap opera The Young And The Restless, which leads the overall nominations with 18.
Take a look below at the full list of nominees:
OUTSTANDING DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Beyond Salem
The Bold and the Beautiful
Days of Our Lives
General Hospital
The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING GAME SHOW
Family Feud
Jeopardy
Let’s Make a Deal
The Price Is Right
Wheel of Fortune
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK SHOW
The Drew Barrymore Show
Hot Ones
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Live With Kelly and Ryan
Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Marci Miller as Abigail DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Mishael Morgan as Amanda Sinclair, The Young and the Restless
Cynthia Watros as Nina Reeves, General Hospital
Laura Wright as Carly Corinthos, General Hospital
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives
OUTSTANDING LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Peter Bergman as Jack Abbott, The Young and the Restless
Eric Martsolf as Brady Black, Days of Our Lives
John McCook as Eric Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Reynolds as Abe Carver, Days of Our Lives
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTRESS
Kimberlin Brown as Sheila Carter, The Bold and the Beautiful
Nancy Lee Grahn as Alexis Davis, General Hospital
Stacy Haiduk as Kristen DiMera, Days of Our Lives
Melissa Ordway as Abby Newman, The Young and the Restless
Kelly Thiebaud as Dr. Britt Westbourne, General Hospital
OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless
Jeff Kober as Cyrus Renault, General Hospital
Aaron D. Spears as Justin Barber, The Bold and the Beautiful
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital
Jordi Vilasuso as Rey Rosales, The Young and the Restless
OUTSTANDING INFORMATIVE TALK-SHOW HOST
Gloria Estefan, Emily Estefan, Lili Estefan, Red Table Talk: The Estefans
Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Ana Navarro, Meghan McCain, The View
Tamron Hall, Tamron Hall
Taraji P. Henson, Tracie Jade, Peace of Mind with Taraji
Robin Roberts, Turning the Tables With Robin Roberts
OUTSTANDING ENTERTAINMENT TALK-SHOW HOST
Drew Barrymore, The Drew Barrymore Show
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show
Hoda Kotb, Jenna Bush-Hager, Today Show With Hoda & Jenna
Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest, Live With Kelly and Ryan
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL SONG
“Grateful for It All,” The Young and the Restless (Montage)
Songwriters: Jeff Meegan, Gaye Tolan Hatfield, and Bradley P. Hatfield
Performed by: Lydia Harrell
“Next to You,” The Young and the Restless
Songwriter: Bradley P. Hatfield
Performed by: Cait Fairbanks
“Talks With Mama Tina Theme Song,” Talks With Mama Tina
Songwriters: Dwanna Orange, LaMarcus Eldridge, Derek Dixie, Sir Carter, Rumi Carter, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé
Performed by: Beyoncé
If she wins, Beyoncé will also share the grand feat with all three of her children, who each are credited as songwriters on the half-a-minute jingle. The world will find out on Friday, June 24, when the 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards air at 9 p.m. ET/PT via CBS and Paramount+.
Best of luck, Bey!
