Southern University Mourns Cheerleader Who Left Suicide Note On Instagram

This is why mental health is so important.

Southern University student Arlana Miller was found dead in the Mississippi River after leaving a suicide note on her Instagram page. The HBCU cheerleader shared a lengthy message detailing her life’s troubles and the emotions that she had been dealing with. She wrote that she had been having mental battles for a while and that it wasn’t her first suicidal note.

“I have fought this urge since my early teenage years.. I gave this life all the fight I had. To everyone who has entered my life I’m so grateful and I can only imagine how this may find you. I have been surrounded by people who may have honestly thought that I was okay, but I havnt been okay for a while,” she explained.

“I struggled so much through just this year alone. From covid, to tearing my acl, to nearly failing all of my classes,” Miller wrote. “To the people in my life I pray you learn to vocalize your feelings and get help always!!! I failed at that and I’m afraid it’s to late.”

In her note, the Dallas native spoke to her mom and shared that it wasn’t her fault and the importance of being present and checking on your “strong friends.”

“MOM, THANK YOU SO MUCH, I pray you know I’m at rest now! You would’ve given anything to see me happy, you have given everything to see me happy,” Miller said. “I’m happy in the water where everything is still and peaceful. I have written so many suicide notes in my life but finally, I’ve reached my end.”

“I hope this teaches everyone to check on your “strong” friends, be present always! I’m contradicting myself but NEVER give up!!! I know that I’m letting a lot people down by what I’m about to do,” Miller wrote. “But… truth is I’ve already let down so many people throughout my life and it just feels unbearable. I’ve lost my connection to God. The devil seems to have won. & that is okay, I blame no one for this!”

Southern University released a statement on social media mourning the loss of the agriculture major and will offer counseling services for students.

“Our entire campus community is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Arlana Miller, a freshman who was majoring in agriculture on the Baton Rouge campus,” the tweet read. “Arlana was a native of Texas and one of our Southern University cheerleaders,” the university stated.

“The mental and physical well-being of our students is one of the University’s highest priorities, therefore, our University Counseling Center (UCC) and partners are available for any students who may need support during this difficult time.”

Many people all over social media were affected by Miller’s story and are pushing for suicide and mental health awareness.

Southern University Mourns Cheerleader Who Left Suicide Note On Instagram was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com