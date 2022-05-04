Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Charlotte

CLOSE
If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, look no further. The Charlotte area has various events that you can attend!
Tipsy Taco: “Under the Big Tent” Cinco de Mayo
- 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
- Free
- Location: Tipsy Taco
Cinco de Mayo at Primal Brewery Huntersville
- 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm
- Free
- Location: Primal Brewery, Huntersville
Cinco de Mayo party at Camp North End
- 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- Free
- Location: Camp North End
Cinco de Mayo at Main Street Live
- 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- Free
- Location Old Town Rock Hill
Cinco de Mayo at DreamChaser’s Brewer
- 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- Free
- Location: The DreamChaser’s Brewery
Shoppes at University Place Spring Concert Series: Blue Monday (Cinco de Mayo Celebration)
- 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
- Free
- Location:
- Shoppes at University Place