Ways to Celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Charlotte

If you’re looking for a fun way to celebrate Cinco de Mayo, look no further. The Charlotte area has various events that you can attend!

  1. Tipsy Taco: “Under the Big Tent” Cinco de Mayo

    • 11:00 am to 10:00 pm
    • Free
    • Location: Tipsy Taco

  2. Cinco de Mayo at Primal Brewery Huntersville

    • 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm
    • Free
    • Location: Primal Brewery, Huntersville

  3. Cinco de Mayo party at Camp North End

    • 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • Free
    • Location: Camp North End

  4. Cinco de Mayo at Main Street Live

    • 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • Free
    • Location Old Town Rock Hill

  5. Cinco de Mayo at DreamChaser’s Brewer

    • 5:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • Free
    • Location: The DreamChaser’s Brewery

  6. Shoppes at University Place Spring Concert Series: Blue Monday (Cinco de Mayo Celebration)

    • 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm
    • Free
    • Location:
    • Shoppes at University Place
