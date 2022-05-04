Davis Love III: I’m Thrilled To Be The U.S. Captain In The Presidents Cup

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The winner of the 1997 PGA Championship and Captain for the upcoming Presidents Cup at the Quail Hollow Club Davis Love III joined Kyle Bailey on Tuesday’s edition of The Clubhouse to preview the upcoming Presidents Cup, and the honor of being the Captain for the U.S. team in his hometown.

The interview with Davis started with him being the U.S. Team Captain for the Presidents Cup in September this year as he told Kyle that he originally was going to give it to someone else since he has been a captain for the Ryder Cup a couple of times and he thought it was time for someone new and that was his stance until Zach Johnson took the role as Captain for the Ryder Cup next year Davis said it lead to a really nice opening for him and he is thrilled since his roots in Golf are here in the Queen City.

Davis then looked at how the course at Quail Hollow will be different than it normally is as he said it will be a little different and will be similar to what Quail Hollow looked like during the PGA Championship in 2017 as he said one of the bigger difference is that the famed “Green Mile” will be holes 13,14,15 instead of the usual 16,17,18.

Davis also touched on the advantage the U.S. should have as he told Kyle this is a course a lot of the guys are familiar with and more than anything he hopes whoever is on the team is on a roll heading into September when the Presidents Cup will take place.

