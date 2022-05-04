Janelle Monáe To Produce & Star In New Josephine Baker TV Series

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Pop sensation Janelle Monáe was one of the biggest head-turners at the 2022 Met Gala earlier this week, displaying a sense of grace that recalled the classic beauty seen throughout the roaring ’20s.

Ironically enough, the Dirty Computer vocalist is now set to play one of the most iconic sirens of the 1920s by not only producing but also starring in a new series about legendary vedette Josephine Baker.

According to Deadline, a bidding war is currently happening between multiple streaming platforms for the project currently in development under the titled De La Resistance. Popular production house A24 is attached to the series, and as the title suggests will focus primarily on her highly-publicized stint as a spy for the Allies during the French resistance in order to defeat Nazis. Of course, Baker’s presence as a show-stopping entertainer will also be depicted by Monáe as well.

More on the incredibly appealing life of Josephine Baker below, via Deadline:

“American-born French entertainer and civil rights activist Baker, who spent most of her career in Europe, was the first Black woman to star in a major motion picture, the 1927 silent film ‘Siren Of The Tropics.’

During her early career, she was among the most celebrated performers in Paris. Her performance in the revue ‘Un Vent de Folie’ in 1927 caused a sensation in the city and her costume, consisting of only a short skirt of artificial bananas and a beaded necklace, became an iconic image and a symbol both of the Jazz Age and Roaring Twenties. Later, Baker was active for the French Resistance during WWII, for which she was awarded multiple honors by French leader General Charles de Gaulle.

Baker refused to perform to segregated audiences in the U.S. and is noted for her contributions to the civil rights movement. She was even offered a leadership role in the movement by Coretta Scott King following her husband’s assassination.”

Monáe will produce the project under her Wondaland imprint, which also includes executive producers Chuck Lightning, Mikael Moore, Nate Wonder and Dana Gills.

De La Resistance should receive more details once a streaming platform is finalized. We’ll do our best to keep you updated when that happens. Congrats, Janelle!

