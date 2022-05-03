105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

May is Mental Health Awareness Month and our counselor Yunetta Spring is sharing why mental health is so important.

She shares that one in every five adults experiences mental health issues. Everyone is affected by mental health and should be advocates for breaking the stigma, especially in the black community. The show shares why mental health is important and how it can affect everyone.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Talk It Out Tuesday: Yunetta Spring Talks Mental Health Awareness Month [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com