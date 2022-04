105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte’s housing market is on fire. Sadly for buyers, this makes the journey to buying a bit harder. Currently, Charlotte has one of the lowest housing inventories in the United States. RE/MAX reported the city only has about a 15-day supply of available housing. Charlotte ties with Raleigh, Denver, and Seattle for second on the list. With a low supply and heavy demand, builders are feeling the pressure to keep up. Read the full story here.