We don’t talk about Bruno! A sing-along concert for Disney’s hit movie ‘Encanto’ is making its way to Charlotte as part of a 32-stop tour. The show will feature an on-stage band performing the film’s hit songs. The event will take place at the PNC Music Pavilion on Wednesday, August 10 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 29. Read the full story here.