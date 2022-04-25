New Video of DaBaby’s Fatal 2018 Wal-Mart Shooting Surfaces

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

A surveillance video obtained and released by Rolling Stone shows what happened during a 2018 altercation between DaBaby, 19-year-old Jaylin Craig, and Henry Douglas.

DaBaby is confronted by Craig and Douglas inside a Huntersville Walmart before a physical altercation breaks out between DaBaby a.k.a Jonathan Kirk and Douglas. Craig is seen with a gun before he tucks it into his pants.

As DaBaby and Douglas continue to struggle, Craig then pulls his gun out again and tries to break the fight up, DaBaby’s then-girlfriend, Mariah Osbourne (MiMi), tries to confront Craig.

The footage then shows DaBaby sliding on the ground with a firearm in his right hand, it doesn’t show Craig getting shot, however, only DaBaby shooting the gun.

DaBaby claimed self-defense and was charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He received 12 months of unsupervised probation and a suspended 30-day jail sentence.

In 2019 DaBaby was cleared of charges in connection to a deadly shooting.

