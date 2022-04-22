Text TPAIN to 71007 for your chance to win

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

We’re hooking you up with tickets to see T-Pain LIVE on May 27 at The Fillmore! Text the keyword TPAIN to 71007 for your chance to win tickets to The Road to Wiscansin Tour!

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.