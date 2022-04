105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education voted to terminate Superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract. Board members voted 7-2 during Tuesday’s emergency meeting. Winston’s employment contract was set to end in June 2025. Board of Education Chairperson Elyse Dashew said the board believes that a different leader is needed to help student outcomes. Read the full story here.

Also On 105.3 RnB: