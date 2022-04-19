105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

ALLBLK dropped the trailer for their latest show, À La Carte, today (April 19). The scripted millennial dating series is from executive producers Meagan Good and Dijon Talton.

The upcoming dramedy series was created by writer Breanna Hogan, exploring the world of black millennial dating. The story follows the journey of one girl’s “journey to the place she never thought she’d end up – on the side.”

À La Carte tackles the harsh reality of the dating scene today. The series has been described as a mix of classic shows like Insecure, Girlfriends and Sex and the City. The show was first announced back in November 2021.

According to statement given to Deadline, Brett Dismuke, general manager of AllBlk & WEtv says of the series, “Tales of the dating scene today are ripe for great storytelling, and the plot of À La Carte is a tale that is sure to ignite passionate conversations and fiery debates among friend circles everywhere.”

The one-minute trailer teases a montage of hot and steamy scenes from the season. The trailer left fans with many memorable quotes to ponder like lead Mahogany Rose, portrayed by Pauline Dyer, asks, “Why can’t I have love and a good time?”

The ensemble cast includes Dyer, Courtney Burrell (Kaleb Myles), Jessie Woo (Misha Taylor), Kendall Kyndall (Reign Moore) and Jenna Nolen (Shyra Clemons). In addition, the series boasts an impressive supporting cast, including The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Kandi Burruss, Robinne Lee (Being Mary Jane), singer Kelly Price, Dorien Wilson (The Parkers), Nazanin Mandi (Twenties), Daniel Augustin (How I Met Your Father), Mike Merrill (All American), Juan Gil (A Second Thought), and Xavier Avila (Pretty Dudes).

À La Carte drops May 12 on the streaming platform ALLBLK. Watch the official trailer below.

Watch Trailer: ALLBLK Debuts Dramedy Series ‘À La Carte’ From Executive Producer Meagan Good was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 105.3 RnB: