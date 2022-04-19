CMS Board vote to terminate Superintendent Earnest Winston

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted 7-2 to terminate Superintendent Earnest Winston contract’s after three years with the district.

The school announced Monday that an emergency meeting would be held Tuesday afternoon to discuss “matters related to Superintendent Contracts and Attendant Personnel Items.”

Since the school district decided to terminate Winston “for convenience,” he will be paid a severance of about $24,000 per month for the next two years, as required by his contract.

Winston released a statement following his terminations:

During his three-year career as the superintendent, CMS has faced controversies concerning school safety issues, gun violence, and campus sexual assaults.

The district has had two superintendents resign since 2019, including Winston who was named in August 2019.

In February 2021, Winston signed a contract extension contract through 2025 that raised his salary from $280,000 to $288,400.

At the emergency meeting, the Board also named Hugh Hattabaugh as the interim superintendent of CMS.

