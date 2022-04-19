Charlotte
HomeCharlotte

CMS Board vote to terminate Superintendent Earnest Winston

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
round conference table

Source: sharply_done / Getty

On Tuesday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board voted 7-2 to terminate Superintendent Earnest Winston contract’s after three years with the district.

The school announced Monday that an emergency meeting would be held Tuesday afternoon to discuss “matters related to Superintendent Contracts and Attendant Personnel Items.”

Since the school district decided to terminate Winston “for convenience,” he will be paid a severance of about $24,000 per month for the next two years, as required by his contract.

Winston released a statement following his terminations:

Related Stories

During his three-year career as the superintendent, CMS has faced controversies concerning school safety issues, gun violence, and campus sexual assaults.

The district has had two superintendents resign since 2019, including Winston who was named in August 2019.

In February 2021, Winston signed a contract extension contract through 2025 that raised his salary from $280,000 to $288,400.

At the emergency meeting, the Board also named Hugh Hattabaugh as the interim superintendent of CMS.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Text “WOSF” to 71007 to join 105.3RnB mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Also On 105.3 RnB:
Videos
Latest

Happy National Gardening Month: 10 Super Easy Gardening…

 2 weeks ago
04.08.22
15 items

Happy National Poetry Month: 15 Black Contemporary Poets…

 2 weeks ago
04.07.22
7 items

Life On The Spectrum: These Celebs And Their…

 2 weeks ago
04.04.22
Photos
Close